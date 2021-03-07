Mongiardo: aggiungere la madre al segno della croce, un modo per festeggiare tutte le donne del mondo

Festa della Donna 2021

Carissime Amiche e carissimi Amici,

La festa di quest’anno è segnata da un evento che mi fa esultare di gioia. L’amico Michelangelo Nisticò mi ha scritto ieri:

Buongiorno Salvatore,

in questi giorni ti ho pensato spesso perché nelle prime ore del mattino, ragionando sul segno della croce che facciamo all’inizio e alla fine di ogni preghiera, ho riflettuto che: In nome del Padre e del Figlio e dello Spirito Santo, la nostra Trinità, che ribadiamo col gesto della mano, toccando quattro parti del corpo a iniziare dalla testa, non mi sta più bene. Credo che la rimozione del femminile abbia oltrepassato ogni limite e mi sono deciso di superare il problema, pronunciando il nome della Madre per onorarla assieme al gesto usuale:

In nome del Padre e della Madre e del Figlio e dello Spirito Santo.

Credo che sia questa la quadratura del cerchio tanto cercata dagli antichi alchimisti e, difatti, se questi quattro elementi li raffiguriamo con un quadrato all’interno di un cerchio, possiamo vederli tutti presenti allo stesso modo e con la stessa dignità, poiché non c’è chi viene prima e chi viene dopo. Se la nostra vita è di origine soprannaturale, allora, per me che aderisco alla fede cristiana, gli elementi fondamentali sono il Padre, che con la Madre e con il Figlio e con lo Spirito Santo hanno originato l’universo infinito di cui l’umanità è la coscienza. È giusto, perciò, che la nostra fede assuma una veste più bella e moderna, al passo con i tempi e con la nostra rappresentazione del mondo.

Un abbraccio.

Michelangelo

—-

Da oggi anch’io aggiungo il nome della Madre al segno della croce e questo mi conferma che la radice sempreverde dell’antichissima cultura della Calabria torna a fiorire per la felicità del genere umano. Assieme alla Madre, stringo in un abbraccio tutte le donne del mondo. Evoè.

Salvatore Mongiardo

7 marzo 2021

WOMEN’S DAY 2021

Dear Friends

This year’s celebration is marked by an event that makes me rejoice. My friend Michelangelo Nisticò wrote to me yesterday:

Good morning Salvatore,

In these days I have often thought of you because in the early hours of the morning, thinking about the sign of the cross that we make at the beginning and at the end of every prayer, I reflected that: In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, our Trinity, which we reaffirm with the hand gesture, touching four parts of the body starting with the head, no longer fits. I believe that the removal of the feminine has gone beyond all limits and I have decided to overcome the problem by pronouncing the name of the Mother to honor her along with the customary gesture:

In the name of the Father and the Mother and the Son and the Holy Spirit.

I believe that this is the squaring of the circle that the ancient alchemists were looking for and, in fact, if we represent these four elements with a square inside a circle, we can see them all present in the same way and with the same dignity, because there is no one who comes first and one who comes second. If our life is of supernatural origin, then, for me who adhere to the Christian faith, the fundamental elements are the Father, who with the Mother and the Son and the Holy Spirit originated the infinite universe of which humanity is the consciousness. It is right, therefore, that our faith should take on a more beautiful and modern guise, in step with the times and with our representation of the world.

A big hug.

Michelangelo

—-

From today, I too add the name of the Mother to the sign of the cross, and this confirms to me that the evergreen root of the ancient culture of Calabria is once again flourishing for the happiness of mankind. Together with the Mother, I embrace all the women of the world. Evoè.

Salvatore Mongiardo